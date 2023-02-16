Portion of Schroeder Road blocked off due to police investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A portion of Schroeder Road is blocked off Wednesday night as Madison Police Department officers investigate the report of a person found in the roadway.

A Dane County dispatcher said a report came in just after 9:35 p.m. that an individual was found down in the roadway. EMS personnel with Madison Fire Department also responded to the scene.

MPD said that the incident appeared to be traffic-related.

The roadway was blocked near Struck Street.

This is a breaking news article and it will be updated as details develop.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.