Portion of Schroeder Road blocked off due to police investigation

Heavy police presence on Schroeder Rd in Madison.
Heavy police presence on Schroeder Rd in Madison.(NBC15/Tyler Peters)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A portion of Schroeder Road is blocked off Wednesday night as Madison Police Department officers investigate the report of a person found in the roadway.

A Dane County dispatcher said a report came in just after 9:35 p.m. that an individual was found down in the roadway. EMS personnel with Madison Fire Department also responded to the scene.

MPD said that the incident appeared to be traffic-related.

The roadway was blocked near Struck Street.

This is a breaking news article and it will be updated as details develop.

