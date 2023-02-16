Revenue Dept. Dane Co. accountant didn’t pay her taxes

By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Madison accountant is accused of not paying her taxes.

According to the state Revenue Dept., Kathleen Villard skipped paying sales tax due to the state in 2019, and filed four late sales tax returns that year. Believed to be a member of the Ki Shop, LLC., she also allegedly did not file tax returns for 2018 and 2019. The agency estimates she did not report approximately $52,000 in gross receipts.

The Revenue Dept. noted Villard has denied being part of the Ki Shop or having signing authority over its accounts. However, its agents reported finding multiple documents saying she was as well as a bank account agreement that listed her as a member, as well as Secretary and Custodian of Records. Additionally, the agency stated it found checks Villard wrote from the LLC’s checking account.

The Revenue Department’s inquiry, which was conducted by the Division of Criminal Investigation, has now been handed over to the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office which will conduct the prosecution. If convicted, Villard faces up to five years and $30,000 in fines.

