Snow Wraps Up Tonight

Blowing Snow Tonight

Cold Friday

Nice Looking Weekend Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First Alert Day remains in place as we head into tonight as snowy weather impacts continues. Totals of 1-3″ to the north, 3-5″ in the central, and 5-8 inches in the south look to be on track. Gusty winds and cold temperatures will remain tonight adding difficulty to road crews trying to clean up things. The good news is that a much-improved forecast arrives Friday, but it is still cold. Sunny continues most of the President’s Day weekend with moderating temperatures back to the 40s. Next week looks very active with more snow than rain chance making a return. A time frame to watch as we move through the next week.

Heavy snow this evening will become more scattered moving into tonight. Snow should be out of the area by morning with cold lows around 10 degrees. Mostly sunny skies on Friday with chilly highs into the lower 20s. Clear Friday night with early lows into the middle teens and climbing after midnight.

The weekend looks fantastic with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures making a return. Highs into the lower 40s both Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will be into the upper 20s. A lot of melting snow will be ongoing through the weekend. Things start to change on Monday with increasing clouds and some spotty snow showers.

The middle and end of the week will be a time frame to watch closely with several disturbances moving through the region. Accumulations are possible, but it is too early to talk specifics.

