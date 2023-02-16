UW-Platteville: 3 wrestling staff members no longer employed by university

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Platteville confirmed Wednesday that three wrestling team staff members are no longer employed by the university amid ongoing NCAA investigations into the program.

Head Coach Trevor Kittleson, Former Assistant Matthew Randone and Graduate Fellow Edward Smith no longer work at the school, according to university spokesperson Paul Erickson. Officials did not provide any information on the nature of the employment changes.

Erickson stated that due to the NCAA investigations into the wrestling program, the school cannot comment any further on the matter. Meghan Durham, a spokesperson for the NCAA, said that the organization cannot comment on pending or potential investigations due to confidentiality rules put in place by NCAA member schools.

UW-Platteville noted that former Pioneer Head Coach and Badgers wrestling captain Chris Walter is serving as the acting head coach for the team’s upcoming Division III regionals and nationals.

Students were seeking answers earlier this month after being told that Kittleson and his staff would not be coaching.

