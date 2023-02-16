Wisconsin officials investigate complaint into Dane Co. day care center

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families is investigating a Dane County day care facility after a complaint was made, the agency reported Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the agency said that it received a complaint for Little University of Vienna. No other details about the complaint were released.

The Dept. of Children and Families said it could not provide any additional information until the investigation was finished.

NBC15 reached out to the DeForest-area day care center and is waiting to hear back. This article will be updated with its response.

