71-year-old Monroe woman dies after car slides into oncoming traffic

TOWN OF AVON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 71-year-old woman is dead after her car slid on a slippery shoulder into oncoming traffic Friday morning in the Town of Avon.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the Monroe woman was driving her 2013 Toyota Highlander eastbound on Wisconsin Highway 81 at around 8:30 a.m., when she lost control of the SUV and slid across the centerline into oncoming traffic. The woman’s SVU collided with a 2014 Kenworth driven by a 70-year-old man from Capron, IL.

The 71-year-old woman was transported to Beloit Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead at around 12:30 p.m. The driver of the Kenworth appeared uninjured and denied medical attention, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigation, which is still ongoing, revealed that both drivers were wearing their seatbelts during the time of the crash. No charges or citations are anticipated, according to the sheriff’s office.

State Highway 81 was closed for 4 hours following the incident. Fire and EMS personnel from the Village of Orfordville, City of Beloit, and Rock County Highway Department assisted on scene.

