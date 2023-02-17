MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badgers Give Back is a University of Wisconsin’s Athletic Department’s community outreach.

During MLK Service Week in January, the Badgers Give Back Program, gave back a lot.

They touched over 20 community organization.They made 90 meals at Ronald McDonald House. Seven-hundred and seventy pairs of socks were collected. Over 160 hours of community service were completed by over 120 individual staff and athletes.

Men’s Swimming and Diving went to the Goodman Community Center to help clean and organize their food pantry and senior spaces. After the event, swimmer Will Myhre, a senior at UW, was so moved by the experience that he wanted to help the Goodman Community Center even more on his own. He went on their website and rallied his friends to make a large donation of items that was needed. Not once, but twice. For Will, it’s all about being a Badger.

“It’s everything that a Badger is. A student or a student-athlete giving it your all in the classroom or on the field or the pool in my case,” said Myhre. “It’s all about going the extra mile to help those in need. It’s about loving your neighbor and loving your fellow Badgers and your community.”

