Biden wants ‘sharper rules’ on unknown aerial objects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Joe Biden said Thursday that the U.S. is developing “sharper rules” to track, monitor and potentially shoot down unknown aerial objects, following three weeks of high-stakes drama sparked by the discovery of a suspected Chinese spy balloon transiting much of the country.

NBC15 Washington Correspondent Josh Rultenberg shared that President Biden said that it is not likely that the last three objects recently shot down had any surveillance capabilities and that they probably belonged to private companies, recreational or research institutions.

President Biden also said that the U.S. and Canada are working to recover to recover debris from the three incidents.

The president has directed national security adviser Jake Sullivan to lead an “interagency team” to review U.S. procedures after the U.S. shot down the Chinese balloon, as well as three other objects that Biden said the U.S. now believes are most likely “benign” objects launched by private companies or research institutions.

While not expressing regret for downing the three still-unidentified objects, Biden said he hoped the new rules would help “distinguish between those that are likely to pose safety and security risks that necessitate action and those that do not.”

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.