DNR: Over $6.5 million in grant funding to support Wis. water resources

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over $6.5 million in grant funding has been awarded and will benefit Wisconsin nonprofit organizations, lake associations, and municipalities throughout the state, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said Friday.

According to the DNR’s Surface Water Grant program, the program received 446 applicants requesting over $7.2 million to support a variety of projects, including work on outreach and education, management planning, habitat restoration, runoff and pollution reduction, and aquatic invasive species control.

Laura MacFarland, DNR Surface Water Grant Program Manager said the program supports many local and regional partnerships all working to improve water quality. She said Wisconsinite’s dedication to work on surface water resources is inspirational.

“Wisconsinites love their lakes and rivers, and our passionate, local stewards are uniquely equipped to lead efforts to protect and restore their local waterbodies with financial and technical support from the DNR,” MacFarland said.

Funding will be used to help restore and protect the state’s surface water resources, the DNR said. The projects that were selected for awards have committed to making an important contribution to Wisconsin’s natural resource legacy.

