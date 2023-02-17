DNR reminds ice fishers of upcoming shanty removal deadlines

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding ice fishers that permanent ice shanty removal deadlines begin this weekend.

Permanent ice shanties on inland and boundary waters must be removed by the following dates:

Wisconsin – Iowa boundary waters: Feb. 20

Wisconsin – Minnesota boundary waters: March 1

Inland waters south of Highway 64: March 5

Wisconsin – Michigan boundary waters: March 15

Lake Michigan, Green Bay, Lake Superior and inland waters north of Highway 64: March 19

Portable ice shanties can be used after these dates but must be removed from the ice at the end of each day and when they are not actively in use. The DNR encourages ice fishers having difficulty removing their shanties to contact local fishing clubs, vendors or other anglers for help.

Officials encourage reporting owners who don’t remove their shanty to the DNR Violation Hotline online or by calling or texting 1-800-TIP-WNDR or 1-800-8479367.

The DNR reminds ice fishers that no ice is ever 100% safe and that they don’t monitor ice conditions. Anglers should check in with local fishing clubs and bait shops for the latest ice conditions.

