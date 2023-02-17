Gov. Evers budgets $565 million to fix roads, major highways

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fixing the “darn roads” is a big part of Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed budget. Creating electric vehicle infrastructure, repairing local roads and hiring more state troopers are all on the docket.

Part of the funds would go toward adding 35 sheriffs and 10 inspectors to Wisconsin’s highways.

The Director of Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation, Craig Thompson, says this increase in law enforcement will improve road safety for all, from ensuring semitrucks are following weight limits to stopping speeders on the highway.

“They know that their job is to keep us safe and be respectful when there is a traffic stop,” Thompson said. “I feel very confident about the training and the quality of people we have at the state patrol. The net effect of the increased troops means that Wisconsinites will be safer on the road.”

The budget also plans to implement the Driver Licenses for All program, where people can receive driver licenses regardless of their documentation status.

With $50 million in annual funds pledged to support the Local Road Improvement Program, local roads are also a priority on Evers’ budget.

Thompson says he hopes more cities will use this extra funding to model themselves after Madison’s Vision Zero program. The program was recently celebrated by the city of Madison for lowering traffic fatalities and serious injuries by almost 30% through measures like lowering speed limits, lighting cross walks and providing other safety measures.

“When we see the city of Madison and mayor implement it at the local level, it’s just tremendous because it means that we’re going to be saving people’s lives in Wisconsin,” Thompson said.

