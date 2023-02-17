Judge: ‘Allure of easy money’ earns Madison man a 6-year sentence

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was sentenced to six years in prison after a drug investigation revealed his plans to distribute nearly 500 grams of cocaine, according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice.

The investigation showed that the 27-year-old man bought large amounts of cocaine in Chicago between 2018 and 2020 and planned to sell it after returning to Madison. Officials learned that the man’s girlfriend and mother allegedly played a role in the cocaine trafficking.

During the sentencing hearing, Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson said that the 27-year-old was motivated by the “allure of easy money” and that his prior drug trafficking convictions and jail sentences did not stop him from continuing to deal drugs.

Eight people have been charged for their involvement in the cocaine trafficking scheme, with seven of them pleading guilty, according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice.

