Madison Symphony Orchestra welcomes British pianist Benjamin Grosvenor

Started playing at age 5, won British competitions at age 10.
Classical scene wrote, “Everything Benjamin Grosvenor touches turns to gold.”
By John Stofflet
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Benjamin Grosvenor was playing Chopin when most kids his age were playing video games. The British pianist started piano at age 5 and started winning piano competitions at age 10. He won the Keyboard Final of the BBC Young Musician competition at age 11, and became the youngest British musician ever signed to the Decca Classics label in 2011.

Classical scene wrote, “Everything Benjamin Grosvenor touches turns to gold.” You can see and hear that for yourself at Overture Hall this weekend when Grosvenor performs Beethoven’s Piano Concerto #3 with the Madison Symphony Orchestra.

In this interview, Grosvenor, 30, talks about his career at the keyboard that already spans 25 years, why he loves bringing classical music to listeners, and previews the Beethoven Piano Concerto he’ll be performing here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toppled tractor-trailer has blocked all northbound lanes of I-39/90, near the U.S. 12/18...
I-39/90 North reopens after overturned semi crash
Our southern counties have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning
First Alert Day: Thursday
High speed police chase ends in Madison area Saturday night
Heavy police presence on Schroeder Rd in Madison.
Man and dog dead after hit-and-run on Madison’s west side
World's Largest Puzzle
World’s largest puzzle built in Wisconsin is missing one piece

Latest News

Schroeder Rd the day after a hit and run
MPD continues fatal hit-and-run investigation as neighbor voices road safety concerns
Extended Interview: Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Jennifer Dorow
One-on-One: Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Jennifer Dorow
Extended Interview: Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Jennifer Dorow
Extended Interview: Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Jennifer Dorow
One-on-One: Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Jennifer Dorow
One-on-One: Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Jennifer Dorow