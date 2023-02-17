Madison Symphony Orchestra welcomes British pianist Benjamin Grosvenor

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Benjamin Grosvenor was playing Chopin when most kids his age were playing video games. The British pianist started piano at age 5 and started winning piano competitions at age 10. He won the Keyboard Final of the BBC Young Musician competition at age 11, and became the youngest British musician ever signed to the Decca Classics label in 2011.

Classical scene wrote, “Everything Benjamin Grosvenor touches turns to gold.” You can see and hear that for yourself at Overture Hall this weekend when Grosvenor performs Beethoven’s Piano Concerto #3 with the Madison Symphony Orchestra.

In this interview, Grosvenor, 30, talks about his career at the keyboard that already spans 25 years, why he loves bringing classical music to listeners, and previews the Beethoven Piano Concerto he’ll be performing here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.