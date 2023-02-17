Middleton police release 22-page report alleging harassment within high school football program

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 22-page report from the Middleton Police is now in the hands of both the Dane County District attorney and the NBC15 Newsroom, detailing allegations of harassment and bullying in the Middleton High School football program.

School Resource Officer Kim Wood began the report when she was requested on Jan. 11 to assist in an investigation into members of the MHS football program and its coaching staff.

In the report, a former player detailed explicit interactions with other members of the football team in the locker room and over Snapchat. The victim alleges explicit language and images were sent over Snapchat. In the locker room and showers, the teen alleged that verbal abuse occurred. He also alleged witnessing teammates repeatedly touching parts of another player’s body, including the person’s genitalia. The report also mentions players peeing on other players in the showers.

The same student said that the incidents date back to last year, adding that he reported the alleged harassment and bullying to the coaches in the summer of 2022, but “nothing happened.” The person also said he encouraged the victim to come forward after receiving a picture of the victim over Snapchat, crying and holding a knife and gun. He said he was concerned the victim may hurt himself or others.

Other members of the team confirm various aspects of the victim’s allegations, as Wood continued interviews into what is listed in the report as a “possible sexual assault investigation.” While some refute the acts of grabbing genitalia, all recounted various interactions over Snapchat, including sending explicit pictures, and in the locker room. That includes peeing on other teammates, something some interviewees say happens to everyone on the team.

The Middleton Police said in a statement Monday that the investigation had concluded, and no arrests were made, handing the report over to the DA for review.

At the end of January, Middleton football coach Jason Pertzborn left the program and school, citing personal reasons for his departure.

The Middleton Cross-Plains Area School District declined an interview, releasing a statement saying they are conducting the investigation into the matter, separate from the police investigation.

In a letter to families, the district went on to say:

“While individual consequences may be delayed, we have put in place the following measures at school:

Mandatory training with our football coaches regarding Mandatory Reporting, Supervision Expectations, Unlawful Harassment, Bullying, and information on Title IX investigations.

Planning and creating advisory lessons for students, helping them understand bullying and harassment along with how to respond and report it.

Increased supervision within all locker rooms during the day and after-school practices.”

Middleton Police declined an interview, and the DA’s office was unavailable for comment.

