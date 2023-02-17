Monroe PD: Two arrested after chase that began in Illinois

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two men were arrested Friday afternoon after they fled from multiple police agencies, hit another vehicle and a traffic signal post, and then fled on foot in the 800 block of STH 69.

According to the Monroe Police Department, the vehicle, from Illinois, was being pursed by Stephenson County, Ill. Sheriff’s Office deputies and Green County, Wis. Sheriff’s Office deputies before hitting another vehicle that had turned onto STH 69.

After hitting the other vehicle, the pursued vehicle left the road, eventually collided with a traffic signal post. The vehicle sustained damage and the two occupants fled on foot, but were captured nearby, Monroe Police said. Both reported minor injuries and were transported by EMS.

The occupants were identified as 37-year-old and 39-year-old men both from Dalton, Ill. Both were arrested as part of the investigation and pursuit. The driver was charged by Monroe Police with operating without a valid driver’s license and hit and run causing injury and reckless driving.

The vehicle that was struck was being operated by a 73-year-old Monroe man who sustained disabling damages and non-life threatening injuries, according to the police report. He declined medial assistance.

MPD said all suspects are considered innocent until guilty and any other charges of the investigation will be handled by the appropriate agencies.

