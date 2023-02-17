MPD continues fatal hit-and-run investigation as neighbor voices road safety concerns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the Madison Police Department continues its investigation into a fatal-hit-and run that happened Wednesday night, a Schroeder Road resident is sharing her concern about the busy road.

MPD said the victim is a 60-year-old man who was walking his dog on Schroeder Rd between the Chapel Hill Rd and Struck St crosswalks when the pair were hit by a driver who then drove off Wednesday night.

MPD Public Information Officer Stephanie Fryer said the population has grown which makes for more drivers and more opportunities for crashes.

“I think it’s safe to say that this area does see some big incidents,” Fryer said. “This road is kind of a thoroughfare between Gammon and Whitney I believe.”

Schroeder Rd. has a history of crashes, including a wreck involving two vehicles that left a La Follette High School teenager dead in January of 2022. According to the WisTransPortal Data Hub, there have been five other wrecks in the past decade on Schroeder Road involving pedestrians.

Date Location Injuries/Fatalities/Property Damage 6/22/2012 Schroeder Road at Laurie Drive One injury 8/2/2013 Schroeder Road at Struck Street One fatality 10/10/2017 Schroeder Road, near Forward Drive (parking lot) Property damage 5/13/2019 Schroeder Road at Gammon Road One injury 12/13/2022 Schroeder Road at Hampshire Place One injury

Mary Farris has lived on Schroeder Rd. for 14 years. She believes crashes happen far too often.

”I just wish people would slow down and pay attention,” she said. ”The car is a weapon. It’s not just something like a city bus that you can just sit back and look out the widow.”

Farris said there should be better lighting on the busy road and the speed limit should be reduced.

City of Madison Traffic Engineer Tom Mohr said their department will construct three concrete islands at crosswalks along Schroeder Rd this summer in order to improve safety due to community concerns. This project was already in place before the fatal crash happened Wednesday night. Mohr also said the city lowered the speed limit from 35 mph to 30 in 2016, upgraded crosswalks in 2019 and added the Chapel Hill crosswalk in 2020.

He said concerned neighbors can contact the traffic engineering department online or call 608-266-4761 if they believe more changes are needed to improve safety. He said the department could consider lowering Schroeder Rd.’s speed limit to 25 mph at future City of Madison Transportation Committee meetings which take place every other Wednesday night.

Detectives released photos of the suspect vehicle allegedly involved Thursday night, saying they are looking for the driver of a royal/metallic blue sedan.

”We’re asking for people if you had a loved one or neighbor if you noticed some damage to a vehicle that wasn’t there hours prior or days prior, please come forward… to report this,” Fryer said. “Just so we can hopefully begin the process of helping this man’s family heal because they’re dealing with a very traumatic event.”

Fryer said investigators are looking for ring cam footage or any piece of information that seems out of the ordinary to find out exactly what happened.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

