Nice Looking President’s Day Weekend

Mostly Sunny With Mild Temps
Sunny and mild temps.
Sunny and mild temps.(WMTV made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Breezy Friday Night
  • Sunshine Saturday
  • Flurries Sunday & Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southern Wisconsin looking nice after a fresh coating of snow Thursday and sunshine on Friday. Overall, it looks like a great President’s Day weekend in the region and what could be our third nice weekend in a row! It should be a good opportunity to get outside and enjoy the mild temperatures, but also get in those winter activities. Sunshine expected Saturday with more clouds sneaking in by Sunday and Monday. Outside of a few flurries, it looks to be dry. Enjoy it, because things start to change drastically Tuesday as the first of several storm systems move into the area. There is a lot of unknown, but the Wednesday-Friday time frame needs to be watched closely for all types of wintry weather.

Clear skies tonight with lows into the upper teens. Winds will pick up out of the southwest 10-15 mph and gusts to 25 mph. This will drive down wind chills into the single digits. Mostly sunny skies continue on Saturday with mild temperatures into the upper 30s. Winds will be light out of the southwest 5-10 mph. A few clouds Saturday night with early lows in the upper 20s, climbing after midnight.

Sunday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries can’t be ruled out with mild highs into the lower 40s. Partly cloudy Sunday night with lows into the middle 20s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue President’s Day Monday with a few more flurries and highs back to the middle 30s. Extensive cloud cover will return Monday night ahead of more active conditions.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will feature round of precipitation which could include snow, sleet, and freezing rain. At this point, it is too early to talk about specifics, but impacts are likely during this time frame and those with travel plans should keep a close eye on the forecast. As the forecast becomes clearer, a First Alert Day may need to be issued during this stretch of time.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delavan-Darien Superintendent Jill Sorbie
Delavan-Darien superintendent on leave
Our southern counties have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning
First Alert Day: Thursday
High speed police chase ends in Madison area Saturday night
Heavy police presence on Schroeder Rd in Madison.
Man and dog dead after hit-and-run on Madison’s west side
World's Largest Puzzle
World’s largest puzzle built in Wisconsin is missing one piece

Latest News

Snow totals from Thursday's storm
Sun is back for the weekend
Sun for the weekend
Sun for the weekend
Snow Wraps Up Tonight
Snow Wraps Up Tonight
Snow Totals
Snow Wraps Up Tonight