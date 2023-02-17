Nice Looking President’s Day Weekend

Breezy Friday Night

Sunshine Saturday

Flurries Sunday & Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southern Wisconsin looking nice after a fresh coating of snow Thursday and sunshine on Friday. Overall, it looks like a great President’s Day weekend in the region and what could be our third nice weekend in a row! It should be a good opportunity to get outside and enjoy the mild temperatures, but also get in those winter activities. Sunshine expected Saturday with more clouds sneaking in by Sunday and Monday. Outside of a few flurries, it looks to be dry. Enjoy it, because things start to change drastically Tuesday as the first of several storm systems move into the area. There is a lot of unknown, but the Wednesday-Friday time frame needs to be watched closely for all types of wintry weather.

Clear skies tonight with lows into the upper teens. Winds will pick up out of the southwest 10-15 mph and gusts to 25 mph. This will drive down wind chills into the single digits. Mostly sunny skies continue on Saturday with mild temperatures into the upper 30s. Winds will be light out of the southwest 5-10 mph. A few clouds Saturday night with early lows in the upper 20s, climbing after midnight.

Sunday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries can’t be ruled out with mild highs into the lower 40s. Partly cloudy Sunday night with lows into the middle 20s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue President’s Day Monday with a few more flurries and highs back to the middle 30s. Extensive cloud cover will return Monday night ahead of more active conditions.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will feature round of precipitation which could include snow, sleet, and freezing rain. At this point, it is too early to talk about specifics, but impacts are likely during this time frame and those with travel plans should keep a close eye on the forecast. As the forecast becomes clearer, a First Alert Day may need to be issued during this stretch of time.

