No injuries following underground garage fire in Monona apartment building

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - An entire apartment building in Monona was evacuated after a fire broke out in its underground garage Friday morning.

First responders were dispatched to The Current, an apartment complex at 6408 Bride Rd. in Monona.

Monona Assistant Fire Chief Dan Eklof said that the fire began in the trash room in the underground garage. Smoke went up the trash chute “like a chimney” to the fifth floor, but the sprinkler system was activated and put the fire out.

The entire building was evacuated, but there is minimal damage and no injuries, according to officials. Monona and McFarland first responders assisted at the scene.

