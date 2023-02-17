Sun is back for the weekend

Temperatures are on the rise too
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
  • Clouds decreasing this morning
  • Sunny and cool today
  • Beautiful weekend ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Yesterday’s storm brought anywhere between 7″ for parts of our southern counties to about 5 1/2″ here in Madison.  While the storm is now well to our east, road conditions are still partially covered in some spots so be careful on your morning commute.

As that area of low pressure continues to head east, we can expect our lower clouds this morning to start dissipating, leaving us with a mostly sunny day.  Today’s highs will be just below average, nearing 26F.

A sunny and pleasant weekend is in store for us.  Winds will be making a switch to out of a more southerly trajectory and that will mean our temperatures will start heading up, with a high on Saturday in the upper 30s, and on Sunday to the lower 40s.

Then on Monday evening, we’ll look for a quick passing of snow, with a second storm expected on Wednesday.

