Suspect vehicle description released in fatal Madison hit-and-run

Officials released a description of the suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal...
Officials released a description of the suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Madison.(City of Madison Police Department Wisconsin Crime Alert Network)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have released a description of the suspect vehicle allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened Wednesday night on Madison’s west side.

A man and a dog were found dead after the crash that happed around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday near Struck St. and Schroeder Road, according to the Madison Police Department.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice alert described the suspect vehicle as a royal/metallic blue sedan. Officials said the vehicle will have a smashed front windshield and may be a Chevrolet Malibu that is often in area of Gammon Road and Schroeder Road.

Anyone who has information about the suspect vehicle or the driver was urged to call the Madison Police Department.

Officials released a vehicle description of the suspect vehicle in a fatal Madison hit-and-run.
Officials released a vehicle description of the suspect vehicle in a fatal Madison hit-and-run.(Madison Police Department)

The Madison Police Department believes the victim was walking his dog when a car hit the pair on Schroeder Road.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toppled tractor-trailer has blocked all northbound lanes of I-39/90, near the U.S. 12/18...
I-39/90 North reopens after overturned semi crash
Our southern counties have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning
First Alert Day: Thursday
High speed police chase ends in Madison area Saturday night
World's Largest Puzzle
World’s largest puzzle built in Wisconsin is missing one piece
Wisconsin DOJ investigates officer involved critical incident in Dodge Co.

Latest News

The Lake Mills Fire Department is mourning the unexpected death of Fire Chief Todd Yandre, who...
Lake Mills Fire Dept. mourns unexpected death of Chief Todd Yandre
Firefighters battle a large blaze at a structure in Palmyra, on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Fire engulfs, destroys Palmyra building
Heavy police presence on Schroeder Rd in Madison.
Man and dog dead after hit-and-run on Madison’s west side
Gov. Evers budgets $565 million to fix roads, major highways
Gov. Evers budgets $565 million to fix roads, major highways