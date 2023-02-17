Suspect vehicle description released in fatal Madison hit-and-run

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have released a description of the suspect vehicle allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened Wednesday night on Madison’s west side.

A man and a dog were found dead after the crash that happed around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday near Struck St. and Schroeder Road, according to the Madison Police Department.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice alert described the suspect vehicle as a royal/metallic blue sedan. Officials said the vehicle will have a smashed front windshield and may be a Chevrolet Malibu that is often in area of Gammon Road and Schroeder Road.

Anyone who has information about the suspect vehicle or the driver was urged to call the Madison Police Department.

Officials released a vehicle description of the suspect vehicle in a fatal Madison hit-and-run. (Madison Police Department)

The Madison Police Department believes the victim was walking his dog when a car hit the pair on Schroeder Road.

