UW-Madison dorm evacuated after battery pack catches fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Residents were evacuated from a University of Wisconsin-Madison dorm early Friday morning after a battery pack caught fire in a student’s backpack, according to the Madison Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to Smith Hall, located on 35 North Park Street, at around 1:30 a.m. for reports of smoke coming from a room of the fifth floor of the building. The report indicates that evacuation was in progress as crews arrived on scene.

Engine Co. 4 and Medic 4 were sent to the room in question and noticed a strong burnt plastic odor in the area. Using a thermal imaging camera, Engine 4 traced the heat coming from inside a backpack, where crews found multiple battery charging packs and two computers. According to MFD, the charging packs ignited, burned through the backpack, and burned a hole in the carpet.

The fire was out by the time the backpack was found. The occupants of the door room were displaced for the night as crews ventilated the room and no injuries were reported.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.