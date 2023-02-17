Woman to participate in Madison Polar Plunge for 12th year, benefitting Special Olympics WI

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Polar Plunge in Madison will take place on Saturday with many brave souls jumping into the cold waters of Lake Monona to raise money for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Melissa Marchant is taking the plunge for the 12th year in a row.

“I’m addicted. I love it,” Marchant said. ”Definitely the adrenaline and everyone gathering together.”

This year, Marchant is jumping with three different teams. Something she has never done before.

One team is made up of her family members and Special Olympics athlete Taylor Libowsky. The second team is with her coworkers at the Department of Justice and the third team is the Madison Police Department, where her daughter works.

Marchant has a personal connection to the organization. Her sister volunteered with Special Olympics and introduced her to the organization in 2011.

Now she sees first hand how she can make an impact on athletes like Taylor Libowsky.

”I’ve been doing Special Olympics for 15 years and I do basketball, bowling, track and tee ball,” Libowsky said.

She said she has met most of her friends through Special Olympics.

But it’s more than just the athletes like Libowsky that are making friends through the organization.

“Most of the friends that we have now are friends that are parents that we’ve met through Special Olympics,” Joe Libowsky, Taylor’s father and Special Olympics Assistant Coach, said. “You know, a lot of times as a parent with a special needs child you can feel isolated. But when you meet other parents who are going through the same things you are.”

Joe Libowsky said it’s great to see the community come together to support Special Olympics.

For Marchant, freezing just once a year is all worth it.

”I’ve had athletes call me and thank me for jumping and that just really warms my heart. It just invigorates me to keep doing this,” she said.

She has no plans of stopping the tradition any time soon. Marchant said she loves a good challenge and hopes one day to be the oldest polar plunger in Wisconsin and she hopes her grandkids will take the plunge with her someday.

“In my 70s or 80s, what ever that looks like,” she said. ”Hopefully multi-generational jumping.”

The Polar Plunge will take place at Olin Park in Madison on Saturday. Opening Ceremony is at 11 a.m.

