World Premiere Wisconsin showcases new musicals, plays in statewide tour

It’s a new festival that celebrates Wisconsin’s active theater scene.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
World Premiere Wisconsin is a statewide festival that is celebrating new plays and musicals.

NBC15′s Leigh Mills sat down with Jen Gray, the artistic director of Forward Theater Company, and Andrew Abrams of Capital City Theatre. To watch the full interview and learn more, watch the video attached to this story.

“Shining in Misery” will run Feb. 23 through March 5 in the Playhouse at Overture Center. For more information, visit capitalcitytheatre.org.

To check out the full list of shows in the statewide festival, visit worldpremierewisconsin.com. The shows run now through the end of June.

