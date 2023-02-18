Brother, fellow firefighter grieves the unexpected loss of Lake Mills Fire Chief

LAKE MILLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Fire Chief Todd Yandre’s brother and colleague is in mourning after the department’s leader died unexpectedly on Wednesday.

An official autopsy has not been released yet, but the fire department said 61-year-old Fire Chief Yandre passed away after experiencing a cardiac event.

Todd’s brother Mark Yandre serves as the Lake Mills Assistant Fire Chief.

Mark is overwhelmed by the number of people reaching out with condolences, and said the grief is unthinkable, especially given he was one of the first responders on the scene Wednesday night.

Nothing seemed out of the ordinary the last time Mark saw his brother after the two went through a fire drill then went home.

”Never thought that would be the last day I talked to my brother,” Mark said. “Next time I see him we’re on a call and he’s the patient we’re working on.”

Todd’s gear still sits in the locker right next to Mark, the two grew up with firefighters in their family who passed along a passion for saving lives.

Todd was the first full time employee hired by the Lake Mills Fire Department after spending years as a volunteer.

“It’s impossible to quantify how lucky we were to have someone like him in our community,” Lake Mills City Manager Drake Daily said. “He had a very quick wit. I’m going to miss him in our staff meetings. He was certainly a bright spot.”

Mark plans to hold on the memories of his brother and continue fighting fires with the same passion he and his brother shared.

”It’s not goodbye,” he said. “I will see him at some point and time, it’s just hard.”

Todd also taught future firefighters at Madison College and Mark said he’s proud of the legacy that lives on through their work.

Memorial services will take place February 25th and 26th.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.