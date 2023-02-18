Former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank dead at 67

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rebecca Blank, chancellor of UW-Madison for nine years, died of cancer Friday, the university announced.

Blank was 67 years old.

She was an economist and educator who led “one of the country’s top public research universities through a complex political period and a devastating global pandemic,” a university website honoring Blank wrote.

“Our community has lost a brilliant leader who cared deeply about making this great public research university stronger, more accessible, better connected to the community and the state and better positioned to make a difference in the world,” Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said.

This is a developing story.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.