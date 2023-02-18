Former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank dead at 67

By Michelle Baik
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rebecca Blank, chancellor of UW-Madison for nine years, died of cancer Friday, the university announced.

Blank was 67 years old.

She was an economist and educator who led “one of the country’s top public research universities through a complex political period and a devastating global pandemic,” a university website honoring Blank wrote.

“Our community has lost a brilliant leader who cared deeply about making this great public research university stronger, more accessible, better connected to the community and the state and better positioned to make a difference in the world,” Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said.

This is a developing story.

