Man arrested on I-90 for driving under the influence

By Michelle Baik
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA CO., Wis. (WMTV) - State troopers arrested a driver on a highway Saturday afternoon after complaints that his car was unable to stay in its lane.

Jason Desecki from Hayward is tentatively charged with his fourth offense of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, according to a press release from Wisconsin State Patrol.

The incident was time-stamped shortly before 1:30 p.m. at I-90/94 in Columbia County.

Troopers wrote they found the 41-year-old driver heading east and forced him to stop. After observing multiple signs of impairment, troopers conducted field sobriety tests and arrested Desecki.

Officials did not indicate the results of his sobriety tests.

