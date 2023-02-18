New Sun Prairie studio takes unique approach to yoga

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new yoga studio in Sun Prairie is emphasizing balance and healing over exercise.

Twisted Grit Yoga will open its doors to the public Saturday, offering yoga to anyone regardless of their skill, shape or ability. Co-owner Amy Phillips believes yoga can be used for healing, not just for exercise and flexibility.

“Laugh, cry, fly, fall, it’s all welcome here” is a phrase Phillips has lived by as a yoga instructor.

Phillips and her husband, Scott, are offering classes for people of all levels and interests. They also plan on hosting special events, including rage yoga and couples’ yoga.

Twisted Grit Yoga is located at 2824 Prairie Lake Drive #202 in Sun Prairie. Anyone interested in taking lessons can attend the studio’s grand opening on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. for a tour, free class, complimentary treats, prize giveaway, fundraiser and networking opportunities.

The studio is open weekdays from 5:30 a.m. until 8-9 p.m. Weekend hours are 8 a.m. to noon.

