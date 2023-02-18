Nice, milder weekend ahead

Sunny, upper 30s & low 40s today

Breezy, increasing clouds Sunday

Next system: Wednesday - Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a quick cool down, some warmth will be returning this weekend.

Sunny skies continue today, with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Similar on Sunday but with more cloud cover increasing through the day, and winds a bit stronger out of the southwest gusting towards 30 mph at times.

We’ll start the workweek mainly quiet, with temperatures staying near freezing. A few weak, passing systems could spark a few flurries both Monday and Tuesday but shouldn’t have any significant impacts.

We’ll be closely watching a system for later in the week that could have some larger impacts. Following the trend for the past few weeks, this weather-maker looks to mainly impact us on Wednesday and Thursday.

This will be a particularly tricky system as we’ll be watching two separate low-pressure systems: one from the Pacific Northwest, and one from the four corners region. The northern low will bring cooler air and snow, while the southern low will being a whole lot of moisture and warmer temperatures. As these systems move across the plains and central US, they’ll eventually merge into one storm system.

The question will be: at what point will this storm system reach us? If the northern system reaches us first, we could mainly see snow. If they merge, we could see warmer air pulled into southern Wisconsin, bringing rain, ice, and snow.

This is definitely a system to watch this week, not only for southern Wisconsin but for most of the country as this will likely have some big impacts.

