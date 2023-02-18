Officials identify man found dead after hit-and-run on Madison’s west side

(NBC15/Tyler Peters)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person who died on Madison’s west side Wednesday night after an apparent hit and run.

The medical examiner’s office stated that Stephen G. Fleck, 66, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash. The Madison man and his dog were pronounced dead after the incident, which occurred at around 9:35 p.m. near Struck Street and Schroeder Road.

The Madison Police Department and Dane County Medical Examiner’s office are still investigating his death.

Police say they do not have any suspects. A description of the suspect vehicle was released Thursday evening, as a blue, Chevy Malibu with damage to its windshield.

Anyone with information should contact Madison Police.

