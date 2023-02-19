25-year-old hospitalized following rollover crash near Mount Horeb

(MGN)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Town of Springdale, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials are investigating a rollover crash in the Town of Springdale that left the driver hospitalized Sunday.

At around 2:45 a.m., deputies with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash near the intersection of CTH G and Kelly Hill Rd. in the Town of Springdale.

The driver and only occupant of the car, a 25-year-old, was taken to UW Hospital by Med-Flight for serious life threatening injuries.

Officials believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.

