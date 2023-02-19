Badgers fall 3-1 to Buckeyes on Senior Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The No. 6 Wisconsin women’s hockey team came up short 3-1 on Sunday to the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes at LaBahn Arena.

After two scoreless periods, Laila Edwards scored the lone goal for the Badgers in the third period to give Wisconsin a 1-0 lead.

The wait was certainly worth it 🤩 @laila_edwards21 assisted by @brittacurl and Jungels pic.twitter.com/RnrInIxWsg — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) February 19, 2023

Ohio State tied the game up and took the lead with 55 seconds to go in the third period before tallying another goal 30 seconds later to finish off the game.

Badgers’ Cami Kronish had 25 saves on the day.

Prior to puck drop the Badgers recognized seniors Natalie Buchbinder, Jesse Compher, Chayla Edwards, Cami Kronish, Nicole LaMantia, Grace Shirley and Sophie Shirley. Six of the seven seniors honored on Sunday have won at least one NCAA championship during their time at Wisconsin, while four of the seven have represented their countries at the international level during their respective careers.

So proud of our seniors!



Make sure you’re at the game by 1:40 for our special Senior Day ceremony! #Badgers || #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/SnK4fZxZXE — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) February 19, 2023

“I think what they have done on the ice speaks for itself,” Head Coach Mark Johnson said. “But to me what they have done in the classroom and what they have done within our community and giving. That’s one of the reasons we have big crowds and sellouts that’s why people like watching us play. They have gotten to know our players and this group has done a great job in their four years or five years and they will be missed.”

The Badgers earned a three seed in the WCHA playoffs and will host Minnesota State in a best-of-three WCHA First Round Playoff Series at LaBahn Arena next weekend. Puck drop on Friday is set for 7 p.m. while Saturday’s contest begins at 3 p.m. If a third game is necessary, it would take place on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are available for the first two games of the series on UWBadgers.com.

