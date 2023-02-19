Badgers fall 3-1 to Buckeyes on Senior Day

Wisconsin concluded the regular season with a 23-9-2 overall record.
(NBC15)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The No. 6 Wisconsin women’s hockey team came up short 3-1 on Sunday to the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes at LaBahn Arena.

After two scoreless periods, Laila Edwards scored the lone goal for the Badgers in the third period to give Wisconsin a 1-0 lead.

Ohio State tied the game up and took the lead with 55 seconds to go in the third period before tallying another goal 30 seconds later to finish off the game.

Badgers’ Cami Kronish had 25 saves on the day.

Prior to puck drop the Badgers recognized seniors Natalie Buchbinder, Jesse Compher, Chayla Edwards, Cami Kronish, Nicole LaMantia, Grace Shirley and Sophie Shirley. Six of the seven seniors honored on Sunday have won at least one NCAA championship during their time at Wisconsin, while four of the seven have represented their countries at the international level during their respective careers.

“I think what they have done on the ice speaks for itself,” Head Coach Mark Johnson said. “But to me what they have done in the classroom and what they have done within our community and giving. That’s one of the reasons we have big crowds and sellouts that’s why people like watching us play. They have gotten to know our players and this group has done a great job in their four years or five years and they will be missed.”

The Badgers earned a three seed in the WCHA playoffs and will host Minnesota State in a best-of-three WCHA First Round Playoff Series at LaBahn Arena next weekend. Puck drop on Friday is set for 7 p.m. while Saturday’s contest begins at 3 p.m. If a third game is necessary, it would take place on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are available for the first two games of the series on UWBadgers.com.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delavan-Darien Superintendent Jill Sorbie
Delavan-Darien superintendent on leave
Our southern counties have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning
First Alert Day: Thursday
High speed police chase ends in Madison area Saturday night
Heavy police presence on Schroeder Rd in Madison.
Man and dog dead after hit-and-run on Madison’s west side
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
Former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank dies of cancer

Latest News

Badgers Give Back
basketball
Badgers men’s basketball defeat Michigan at Kohl Center
Badgers comeback to defeat Gophers 7-5
Wisconsin welcomes fans to the Kohl Center for the first time in 595 days.
Badger hockey takes down No. 1 Minnesota