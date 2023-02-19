Crawford County teen athlete lives with heart condition

Crawford County teen athlete lives with heart condition
By Marcus Aarsvold
Feb. 18, 2023
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WMTV) - An abnormal heart beat can’t keep high school athlete Tyler Harris off of the court, though for awhile he feared it could.

In 2020, Tyler was a freshman playing varsity basketball at Prairie Du Chien High School. He experienced light headedness, confusion and weakness during their last playoff game of the season.

The coach took Tyler out of the game in order to protect his health.

At the time, the coach was Tyler’s father Ben Harris who also works as a registered nurse through UW Health’s medical flight team. Ben recognized Tyler’s health conditions, and thinking they were heart-related, benched his son. The team lost the game and ending the 2020 season.

“I just trusted my gut, knew something was wrong and I knew he was more important than a basketball game,” Ben said.

The Harris family took Tyler to the hospital and eventually learned he was living with an abnormal heart beat and Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS). The heart condition causes low blood pressure and can be caused by various reasons. Ben said it could be because Tyler’s body grew faster than his blood valves and arteries.

According to Johns Hopkins University, POTS impacts one in three million Americans.

With proper hydration and taking medication, Tyler was able to return to the sport he loved plus he now runs track and cross country. He is now a junior.

Tyler credits his parents for taking his symptoms seriously and hopes others do the same, especially during American Heart Month.

