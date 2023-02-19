FIRST ALERT: Active week ahead

Increasing clouds, mild today

Few flurries/sprinkles Monday

Big wintry mess Wed - Thu

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What a beautiful start to the weekend we had yesterday, and more if it is headed our way today.

Clouds will slowly be building in through the afternoon, so we’ll call it a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday. High temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, thanks to stronger winds coming out of the southwest. Wind gusts could reach 30 mph at times this afternoon.

We’re overcast tonight and into Monday. As a system passes to our north tomorrow, bringing accumulating snow to northern Wisconsin, a few flurries or spots of drizzle could make their way toward us during the afternoon and evening. Not all of us will see precip tomorrow, but that small chance is there.

From there, things get a lot more active through the rest of the week.

A large winter storm will be brewing in the Pacific Northwest and will march its way toward the Central Plains and Midwest by Tuesday. This system is expected to have some major impacts on the Dakotas and parts of Minnesota, however, it will encounter some changes by the time it reaches southern Wisconsin.

Another low-pressure system from the south will merge with that winter storm, bringing in more moisture but also warmer air. With how things are looking right now, southern Wisconsin could see a bit of snow Tuesday night, switching to a rain/snow/ice mix for much of the day on Wednesday.

This will be a big game of temperatures and system track. If either of those variables shift, our forecast will totally shift as well. Since we’re still a few days out, some changes are still likely so keep an eye on the forecast.

