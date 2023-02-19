A great weekend to get out

Temperatures rising for Sunday

Next storm arrives Wednesday

Lots of uncertainty on conditions we’ll see

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today was an excellent start to our holiday weekend with mild temperatures into the upper 30s and still plenty of sun, even with the upper-level clouds. Tomorrow we’ll see continued partly to mostly cloudy conditions, with temperatures rising, reaching into the lower 40s which will be the warmest we’ll see for the week.

President’s day will start off with sun, but quickly cloud over through the day. Some of our northern counties may get a passing flurry into the evening. Clouds will stick with us on Tuesday with breezy conditions and highs in the lower 30s.

Then starting late on Tuesday and into Wednesday, conditions start to get a little more wintry. A developing area of low pressure will be moving out of the plains and with it we have the potential to see rain, snow, a wintry mix or even icing. How this system tracks will determine what type of weather conditions we’ll see, but it looks like Wednesday into Thursday could be very messy across our area.

After that system moves through, temperatures will continue to drop into the mid-20s on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.