Madison nonprofit dedicated to supporting, recruiting Black firefighters celebrates 30 years

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison-based nonprofit that supports and trains Black men to become firefighters is hosting a night of fun Saturday in honor of 30 years of outreach.

Sable Flames Inc. was first established in 1993, three years after five young children died in an apartment on Somerset Circle in the Town of Madison. Organizers said the tragedy left a mark on the African-American members of the Madison Fire Department and started conversations abut improving Black representation in Fire/EMS.

Firefighter and paramedic Brandon Jones said representation matters.

“As a Black firefighter coming into a situation where there are Black patients to take care of, I think it lowers the anxiety of seeing someone that looks like you,” Jones said. “I think the advocacy a far as hospitals is better when someone looks like you.”

The nonprofit is hosting their 28th Annual Benefit Dance at the Madison Concourse Hotel, which will feature foods, a silent auction and a photo booth. But Jones said the main purpose of the event is to distribute scholarships to support Black students in their academics and encourage them to learn about a career in fire and safety.

Jones said the event also serves as a fundraiser to help finance the Jones-Robinson Scholarship, and 100% of the proceeds will go toward that scholarship fund. According to the organization, Sable Flames has awarded over 80 scholarships totaling around $50,000 since they were first established.

