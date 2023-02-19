Middleton wins boys swimming & diving state title
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WMTV) - For the second time in program history, Middleton High School has won the WIAA Division 1 Boys Swimming & Diving State Championship.
The Cardinals took home the title with a final score of 288. Arrowhead placed second with 211, followed by Madison Memorial who placed third with a score of 180 points.
Middleton started off the day taking first in the 200-yard medley relay. Theo Wolf, Sam Wolf, Caden Van Buren and Max Carter took home the gold medal with a time of 1:31.05.
Cardinals senior Nick Chirafisi won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:37.11, Arrowhead’s Tyler Hansen finished right behind Chirafisi with a 1:37.35 second place time.
Middleton senior Jack Madoch finished his career with the Cardinals on a high. Madoch broke the state record in the 50 free with a time of 19.61. Madoch also placed first in the 100-yard free with a final time of 43.74.
Madoch was also on the 200 freestyle relay that placed first with a time of 1:22.74 made up of Madoch, Caden Van Buren, Max Carter and Nick Chirafisi.
The Cardinals finished strong, winning the last event of the day, the 400-yard freestyle relay. Middleton set a new state record with a time of 3:01.71 to solidify their state title.
Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.