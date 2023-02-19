Middleton wins boys swimming & diving state title

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WMTV) - For the second time in program history, Middleton High School has won the WIAA Division 1 Boys Swimming & Diving State Championship.

The Cardinals took home the title with a final score of 288. Arrowhead placed second with 211, followed by Madison Memorial who placed third with a score of 180 points.

For the second time in program history, the Middleton Cardinals are the D1 WIAA Boys Swimming & Diving Team State Champions! 🏆💦 pic.twitter.com/lWYDjfS71E — WIAA State Tournaments (@wiaawistate) February 18, 2023

Middleton started off the day taking first in the 200-yard medley relay. Theo Wolf, Sam Wolf, Caden Van Buren and Max Carter took home the gold medal with a time of 1:31.05.

Cardinals senior Nick Chirafisi won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:37.11, Arrowhead’s Tyler Hansen finished right behind Chirafisi with a 1:37.35 second place time.

D1-200 FREESTYLE: For the 4th year in a row, Nick Chirafisi is taking home a 200 Freestyle medal! He placed 6th as a freshman, State Champion as a sophomore, 3rd as a junior & is back on top as State Champion this year with a time of 1:37.11! 🥇🥇🥉🏅 #statechamp #wiaaswimdive pic.twitter.com/20ucE6wKdO — WIAA State Tournaments (@wiaawistate) February 18, 2023

Middleton senior Jack Madoch finished his career with the Cardinals on a high. Madoch broke the state record in the 50 free with a time of 19.61. Madoch also placed first in the 100-yard free with a final time of 43.74.

🚨 STATE RECORD ALERT 🚨



Jack Madoch, a @MHS_Cardinals senior, goes from placing runner-up last season in the 50 Yard Freestyle to State Record-breaking STATE CHAMPION this year! 🥇



His 19.61 performance breaks the previous record set in 2021 of 19.81. pic.twitter.com/tmf6BPOP3F — WIAA State Tournaments (@wiaawistate) February 18, 2023

D1-100 FREESTYLE: After breaking the 50 Freestyle State Record, Middleton’s senior Jack Madoch wins his 2nd gold medal of the day with his 43.74 swim (just 0.22 shy of breaking another record). 🥇🥇 #statechamp #wiaaswimdive pic.twitter.com/hcBYZJggpP — WIAA State Tournaments (@wiaawistate) February 18, 2023

Madoch was also on the 200 freestyle relay that placed first with a time of 1:22.74 made up of Madoch, Caden Van Buren, Max Carter and Nick Chirafisi.

The Cardinals finished strong, winning the last event of the day, the 400-yard freestyle relay. Middleton set a new state record with a time of 3:01.71 to solidify their state title.

🚨 STATE RECORD ALERT 🚨



In the final event of the 2022-33 season, Middleton sets a new State Record in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay with a time of 3:01.71. 🥇 #wiaaswimdive #statechamps #staterecord @MHS_Cardinals pic.twitter.com/VTAxUNBCKE — WIAA State Tournaments (@wiaawistate) February 18, 2023

