Spring like weather is about to end

Mild start to the work week

Winter Weather Watches are in effect

Snow, wintry mix, sleet and freezing rain all possible with our next storm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today ended up being another gorgeous, and sunny day for southern Wisconsin. Along with some gusty winds today, temperatures rose into the mid to upper 40s, helping to melt much of the snow that was left on the ground. Late this afternoon we began seeing an increase in clouds with an approaching cold front from the west. Besides the clouds associated with this front, it was mostly lacking any moisture for precipitation. Clouds will stay with us tonight after the front pushes through and winds will begin to die down, then overnight lows will drop down into the mid-20s. President’s day is looking to be another mild day, with highs in the lower 40s and mostly cloudy conditions.

WINTER STORM WATCH is now posted for our northern counties because starting on Tuesday we start tracking multiple systems that will be affecting our area. The first storm will be a quick-moving clipper system that will mostly be bringing snow to central and northern Wisconsin. Then on Wednesday into Thursday, a more complicated set of systems pulls out of the Plains, and then generates a stretch of precipitation from the Rockies all the way east toward NY. Southern Wisconsin will be right along that band of precipitation that could bring a combination of wintry weather. We’ll need to watch carefully how these systems set up, but it’s not a matter of if we get hit, but what we get hit with. Snow or a wintry mix looks like it will definitely be in our forecast, but one of the biggest concerns we are looking at is the potential of freezing rain and icing.

