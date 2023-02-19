UW-Madison students react to Becky Blank’s passing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For almost a decade Rebecca Blank held the position as Chancellor as the University of Wisconsin-Madison, but on Saturday the University announced that she died of cancer on Friday.

Students on the UW campus said most of their peers knew of the former chancellor’s cancer diagnosis announced in July, but her death shocked many.

Alex Edwards is sophomore at UW-Madison and never overlapped with Blank, yet even he heard yesterday’s announcement.

“I knew she had cancer, but we hadn’t heard about it for a while, so I figured she was doing all right. It was shocking to see that,” Edwards said. “I realized yesterday that she wasn’t working at Northwestern because of what was happening. I figured she had been the Chancellor the whole time.”

For most of senior Ken Wang’s time at the university, Blank was chancellor. He said he commended her for her transparency during a difficult few years.

“I can’t speak for my peers, but I did appreciate her ways of sending out information when the campus was shut down, when everybody wasn’t sure what was gonna be next. So I think that definitely transformed in some way about how the university should and could communicate with students effectively,” Wang said.

He said Saturday’s news brought out a lot of emotions.

“Mostly really sad. A little bit shocked too because you know, it was sudden, right? Like there’s no… right like when you think about other passing of a public figure, oh this person called their family and friends you know, none of that. Yeah, mostly it was just a little bit sad, a little bit shocked,” Wang said.

In a public announcement, the university highlighted the new programs Blank created to support lower-income students across the state, as well as her efforts to expand campus diversity, among other contributions.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.