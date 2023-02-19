Wisconsinites brave cold waters of Lake Monona in honor of Polar Plunge

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of Wisconsinites across the state are jumping into freezing cold water all in support of Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Madisonians gathered at Olin Park Saturday to conquer Lake Monona. Hundreds of participants and their supporters raised money for the organization’s mission, which is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Planning Community Chair Shari Kaczmarski said the event is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year and money supports sporting competitions that aren’t accessible to everyone.

“It really just allows them to keep going and for a lot of these folks, when they’re with their Special Olympics friends and athletes they feel just like they belong,” she said. “If you think about it, everybody wants to belong to something, be accepted, feel like they fit it, and this is really a family that they feel like they belong.”

This was Morna Foi’s second year participating in the Madison Polar Plunge.

“Last year I was turning 60 and so I wanted to do 60 new things, so this was the first one I did.”

Foi said she is also jumping in honor of her friend and colleague who has volunteered with Special Olympics for over 20 years.

“Special Olympics is great,” Foi said. “I just saw a t-shirt that said ‘the only disability is to not try things’ and I love that.”

Since 1999 plungers and their supporters have raised nearly $19 million for thousands of Special Olympics athletes here in Wisconsin. To donate to their cause visit https://polarplungewi.org/.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delavan-Darien Superintendent Jill Sorbie
Delavan-Darien superintendent on leave
Our southern counties have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning
First Alert Day: Thursday
Heavy police presence on Schroeder Rd in Madison.
Man and dog dead after hit-and-run on Madison’s west side
High speed police chase ends in Madison area Saturday night
World's Largest Puzzle
World’s largest puzzle built in Wisconsin is missing one piece

Latest News

Madison nonprofit dedicated to supporting, recruiting Black firefighters celebrates 30 years
Then we trend down as winter systems move in mid week
A great weekend to get out
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
Former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank dead at 67
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Omoruyi’s late block preserves Rutgers win over Wisconsin