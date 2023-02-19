Wisconsinites brave cold waters of Lake Monona in honor of Polar Plunge

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of Wisconsinites across the state are jumping into freezing cold water all in support of Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Madisonians gathered at Olin Park Saturday to conquer Lake Monona. Hundreds of participants and their supporters raised money for the organization’s mission, which is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Planning Community Chair Shari Kaczmarski said the event is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year and money supports sporting competitions that aren’t accessible to everyone.

“It really just allows them to keep going and for a lot of these folks, when they’re with their Special Olympics friends and athletes they feel just like they belong,” she said. “If you think about it, everybody wants to belong to something, be accepted, feel like they fit it, and this is really a family that they feel like they belong.”

This was Morna Foi’s second year participating in the Madison Polar Plunge.

“Last year I was turning 60 and so I wanted to do 60 new things, so this was the first one I did.”

Foi said she is also jumping in honor of her friend and colleague who has volunteered with Special Olympics for over 20 years.

“Special Olympics is great,” Foi said. “I just saw a t-shirt that said ‘the only disability is to not try things’ and I love that.”

Since 1999 plungers and their supporters have raised nearly $19 million for thousands of Special Olympics athletes here in Wisconsin. To donate to their cause visit https://polarplungewi.org/.

