Black Business Hub gets $2.5 million donation

The Urban League of Greater Madison and Ascendium came together to announce a donation for the Black Business Hub project on Monday.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The two organizations announced the $2.5 million donation and expressed their excitement for the project.

“The Black Business Hub will not only be a beautiful building, but a symbol of hope for our community,” Ascendium Board of Directors Roger Ervin said. “A place to dream, plan and work towards a successful future.”

The hub is designed to empower and provide small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with access to various financial, business planning and mentorship services.

The donation puts the project at $24 million raised toward its $26 million goal.

