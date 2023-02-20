BPD: Woman dies after Beloit shooting

(KWTX #1)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) – One woman is dead after a shooting in Beloit on Monday morning, the police department reported.

In a statement, the Beloit Police Dept. indicated its investigators are treating her death as a homicide.

Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound around 8:45 a.m. when they responded to a report of a shooting victim in the 1300 block of Porter Ave., according to the statement. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The police department described its investigation as fluid and said it will release more information as it becomes available. It added that there is no threat to the community.

