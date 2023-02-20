Calm Before The Storm

Windy Tonight

Snow Tuesday Night

Wintry Mix Wednesday & Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hopefully you enjoyed President’s Day weekend because we are diving into a wild stretch of weather this week with just about everything expected. A First Alert Day remains in place for Wednesday and Thursday where we will see the heaviest precipitation and potential problems. This looks to be more of a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow vs an all snow event with plenty of moisture to work with. Right now it looks like more snow to the north and more freezing rain to the south and sleet in the middle. Where that line sets up will be crucial in what plays out and a small shift will have major impacts to the forecast.

An early rain or snow shower this evening, otherwise mostly cloudy and colder. Overnight lows into the upper teen with gusty southwesterly winds 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph. Mostly cloudy Tuesday with a passing rain or snow shower. Highs in the lower 30s with continued gusty southwesterly winds 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph. Light snow will develop late Tuesday into Tuesday night where minor accumulations around an inch are possible by Wednesday morning. Lows into the upper 20s.

Wednesday will feature early snow, becoming a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain throughout the day. Ice accumulation is likely along with sleet and snow accumulation. Gusty winds remain with highs on either side of freezing. Continued waves of mixed precipitation Wednesday night and Thursday with lows in the upper 20s and highs on either side of freezing. Additional mixed accumulation is likely during this time frame. Precipitation will switch back to snow Thursday night before ending Friday. Minor additional snow accumulation is possible.

A break in the active weather Friday and early Saturday with colder temperatures. Scattered snow showers are possible late Saturday and Sunday. Warmer temperatures next week bring a good chance of rain by Monday.

