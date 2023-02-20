DNR urges public to report black bear den sightings to support study

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking people to report black bear den locations to support a study on the specie’s reproductive rates.

The Black Bear Litter and Diet Survey will resume in March for its second year, and officials are searching for dens to use in the study. DNR officials hope to determine estimates of black bear reproductive rates to improve the accuracy of statewide population models.

Researchers are also working to establish a connection between consumption of human food sources and bear reproduction. Diet can impact cub survival rates and litter sizes, according to DNR officials.

DNR Large Carnivore and Elk Research Scientist Dr. Jennifer Price Tack said that public reporting is an essential aspect of the project.

“Reporting dens helps us meet the sample size requirements for our study and increases the accuracy of the black bear population model,” Price Tack said.

Dens are often found during this time of year due to unusual sounds from the birth of cubs. Officials are telling people to listen for squeaking, grunting, humming or sucking that come from nursing cubs.

The DNR wants as much information as possible but encourages the public not to disturb the dens. Helpful information includes GPS coordinates, photos of the den and its surroundings from a safe distance, a description of the surrounding area as well as information on the bear and whether or not cubs were heard.

DNR officials are interested in information relating to both occupied and unoccupied dens. If dens are deemed safe to visit, researchers will collect biological information and outfit mother bears with GPS collars to gather more reproductive data.

The survey is set to continue for the next seven to eight years. DNR officials are aiming to get 100 collars out across Wisconsin’s five bear management zones. The DNR is on track to meet their goal but continues to urge the public to report den sightings.

Sightings can be reported through the DNR’s online submission form.

