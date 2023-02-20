Dodge Co. Sheriff searching for inmate who didn’t return

JUNEAU, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office is trying to find an inmate who left jail for a medical evaluation and never returned.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding Andrew Zirbel, who they believe may be in the city of Waupun. Zirbel, 35, was allowed to go to his appointment as part of his Huber privilege. An arrest warrant has now been issued for the Beaver Dam man. One of the pictures released by the Sheriff’s Office of Zirbel shows a large tattoo on his right forearm. (pictured below)

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office at 960-386-3726 or local law enforcement. The Sheriff’s Office advises people not to make contact with him before they do.

An image released by the Dodge Co. Sheriff's Office shows a large tattoo on Andrew Zirbel's right arm. (Dodge Co. Sheriff's Office)

