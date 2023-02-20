Dodge Co. Sheriff searching for inmate who didn’t return

Andrew Zirbel, 35, had gone for a medical evaluation, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Andrew Zirbel, 35, is wanted after he did not return from a scheduled medical evaluation, the...
Andrew Zirbel, 35, is wanted after he did not return from a scheduled medical evaluation, the Dodge Co. Sheriff's Office reported.(Dodge Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office is trying to find an inmate who left jail for a medical evaluation and never returned.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding Andrew Zirbel, who they believe may be in the city of Waupun. Zirbel, 35, was allowed to go to his appointment as part of his Huber privilege. An arrest warrant has now been issued for the Beaver Dam man. One of the pictures released by the Sheriff’s Office of Zirbel shows a large tattoo on his right forearm. (pictured below)

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office at 960-386-3726 or local law enforcement. The Sheriff’s Office advises people not to make contact with him before they do.

An image released by the Dodge Co. Sheriff's Office shows a large tattoo on Andrew Zirbel's...
An image released by the Dodge Co. Sheriff's Office shows a large tattoo on Andrew Zirbel's right arm.(Dodge Co. Sheriff's Office)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delavan-Darien Superintendent Jill Sorbie
Delavan-Darien superintendent on leave
Our southern counties have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning
First Alert Day: Thursday
Heavy police presence on Schroeder Rd in Madison.
Man and dog dead after hit-and-run on Madison’s west side
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
Former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank dies of cancer
World's Largest Puzzle
World’s largest puzzle built in Wisconsin is missing one piece

Latest News

MPD: OWI suspect tops 100 mph on Madison road
Madison Black Chamber of Commerce celebrates 10 years
Madison Black Chamber of Commerce celebrates 10 years
Madison Black Chamber of Commerce celebrates 10 years
Madison Black Chamber of Commerce marks 10 years with the Madison Black Gala
Three vehicle crash in Dodge Co. leaves three injured