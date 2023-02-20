F-35 fighter jets coming to Madison are a “game changer”

AF-184 flown by Lt. Cdr. Jonathan 'Dos' Beaton, in Owen's Moa, with Whitney and snowcapped Sierra Nevadas in background(Jonathan Case | Lockheed Martin)
By Tim Elliott
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard is gearing up for a big change at Truax Field. Some state-of-the-art fighter jets will replace the F-16 and will call Madison home.

“It’s really a game changer,” said Brigadier General David May with the Wisconsin Air National Guard.

General May says the future of military aerial combat is coming to Madison in late April or early May.

“If you think of the F-16 as a flip phone and the F-35 as a smart phone -- and a really, really good smart phone -- it’s an enormous upgrade,” Gen. May said.

The F-35 fighter jet getting ready for takeoff
The F-35 fighter jet getting ready for takeoff(Lockheed Martin)

As good as a fighter jet as the F-35 is, Gen. May says most pilots have a soft spot for the classic F-16.

“We flew the F-16 for over 30 years and the Air Force we love our aircraft, we have an emotional attachment to them and that aircraft served us well,” he said.

According to military arms manufacturer Lockheed Martin, the F-35 is the “most lethal, survivable and connected fighter jet in the world, the F-35 gives pilots the critical advantage against any adversary”

“Getting the F-35 was a dream for us,” said Gen. May. “We were working very hard to get it so now to have it happen is just simply amazing for me and many, many other people that have been working on this longer than I have,”

But not everyone is on board. Some community members and local politicians have railed against the transition since it was first announced, claiming the F-35s will harm the environment and cause physical and psychological harm to some people who live in Dane County.

Brigadier General David May sits down for a chat with NBC15's Tim Elliott
Brigadier General David May sits down for a chat with NBC15's Tim Elliott(Curt Lenz)

“This is where people live, this is where people go to school, this is where our kids grow up, this is where our kids play, we can do better than this and we’re here as a community today to take that stand,” State Rep. Francesca Hong (D- Madison) said during a protest in June, 2022.

General May says after the first F-35s arrive in Madison this spring, it will take about a year to get a full squadron of those fighter jets here.

The last F-16 fighter jets left Truax Field in October of last year.

