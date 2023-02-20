Former Oregon School Dist. swim instructor accused of child sex crimes

OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) – The first time a former Oregon School District employee, who was working as a swim instructor, allegedly touched two of his students inappropriately was also reportedly his first day back on the job.

The former employee, James Meicher, was charged last month with two counts of sexual assault of a child under 16 years old. A criminal complaint against him detailed the allegations against Meicher, as well as what investigators say was the staff’s response to the mothers’ initial reports of what happened to their sons.

The assistant pool director told a detective that she was “not at all shocked” by the allegations, the criminal complaint against Meicher, 69, quoted her saying. The detective included in the report quotes she said she heard over her career from multiple people who were reported to have said, “Oh my God, Jim was my instructor and scarred me for life,” and “I don’t swim because of Jim.”

The school district informed families Monday that its administrators had been cooperating with the Village of Oregon’s police department in an investigation into a former employee of the Oregon Community Pool, which it owns. Its email did not specifically identify Meicher as the employee accused of sexual contact or include any details about the investigation, citing their desire to protect student privacy.

According to the criminal complaint, the mother of one of the victims recounted that her son had class with Meicher on July 18, 2022, his first day since returning as a swim instructor and she “noticed throughout the week that (her son) had become more secluded and a different person.” Two days after that class, her son reportedly told her, “he touched me.”

That same day, prosecutors allege, she reported it to the class supervisor, who is also the assistant pool director, indicating there were two separate incidents involving Meicher, and was told the pool director would be informed.

When the victim and his mother returned for class the following Monday, they found out that the boy was assigned to a different instructor, the complaint continued. Prosecutors stated that when she asked why her son had a different instructor, the pool director told her “that this was the only thing they could do, as they were short staffed and could not afford to lose Meicher for the time being.”

The complaint notes that conversation happened a day after the mother of the other victim reported how her son described to her Meicher allegedly sexually touching him. That boy was also moved to a different class, prosecutors noted. That incident allegedly happened on the same day as the one involving the first child. Both children described groping that occurred during their lessons, including in the genital and buttocks areas.

The detective who spoke with the second victim reported the child recounted having had a class previously with Meicher and knew that he used a lot of touching and physical correction while teaching, the complaint stated. While the boy noted none of the earlier incidents were inappropriate, he added that when he saw who his teacher was that day, “red flags were going off in my head, I recognized this man.”

The same detective also was the one who spoke to the pool director, who like the assistant pool director, had only been identified in the complaint by initials. The director recalled his conversation with the mother of the second victim, including telling the mother that Meicher saying to her son he was “a fine specimen” was a “weird thing to say,” the complaint continued. The director told the detective he watched videos taken by the mother, but could not determine if any inappropriate touching had happened.

The pool director also described Meicher’s coaching style as very regressive and as a person who would correct students’ techniques physically, to the point that the previous director had also received complaints. The assistant pool director backed the assessment, saying Meicher used a slow-paced style that included excessive touching.

The complaint pointed out the director also acknowledged he did not report the mother’s concern to the human resources department or to the district’s attorney. It cited the detective’s report which said he explained to the director that his job requires him to report such instances. It added, “he appeared to be sincere in his apology for failing to notify the proper parties.” A timeline in the complaint noted the director believed it was an isolated incident related to Meicher’s teaching style.

Meicher was placed on administrative leave on July 28, 2022; ten days after both his first day back at the pool and the alleged incidents the complaint stated, while laying out the district’s next steps. The move came a day after the first victim’s mother contacted police and reported Meicher. The mother also emailed the Oregon School District Superintendent to make her aware of the sexual contact her son said happened. Early the next morning, the district’s attorney reached out the mother right before leaving a voicemail and sending Meicher a letter informing him that he was being placed on administrative leave. The attorney also received a call from the Village of Oregon Police Dept. detective assigned to the case.

Meicher made his initial appearance in a Dane Co. courtroom on January 26, where the court supervisor set a $500 signature bond for each case. He is due back on Feb. 28 for his preliminary hearing.

