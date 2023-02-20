Former Rock Co. K-9 dies after lymphoma diagnosis

Retired Rock County Sheriff’s Office K9 Sasha, formerly assigned to Sergeant Nathan DeBoer, passed away on February 20, 2023, after being diagnosed with lymphoma.(Rock County Sheriff's Office)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is saying goodbye to a retired K-9 after she passed away Monday following a diagnosis of Lymphoma.

K-9 Sasha started her career in August 2013 and mostly worked with the Patrol Bureau, according to the sheriff’s office. She was assigned to Sergeant Nathan DeBoer and served the community by working to track down various suspects, sniff for narcotics and locate missing persons.

The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office retired K9 Sasha after over 9 years of service, which makes her the longest serving Rock County K9.(Rock County Sheriff's Office Facebook)

The sheriff’s office highlighted that she conducted 150 tracks and more than 600-drug related searches before retiring on Jan. 4, 2022.

“The Rock County Sheriff’s Office sends our heartfelt condolences to the DeBoer family as they deal with this great loss in their family,” the agency stated. “May you feel the love of the people of Rock County for whom Sasha so willingly served.”

The sheriff’s office also noted that K-9 Sasha worked with the SWAT Team and Special Investigations Unit. They wrote that she was “the best partner that Sergeant DeBoer ever had the pleasure of working with.”

“Rest in Peace, Sasha,” the sheriff’s office said. “We have the watch from here.”

