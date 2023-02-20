Madison Black Chamber of Commerce celebrates 10 years of supporting region’s black businesses, leaders

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -For ten years and counting, the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce has been a fabric of the Greater Madison business scene.

To mark the anniversary, the chamber is hosting its fifth annual Black Business Awards program as a way to bring together the Madison community, business professionals and friends of the Madison Black Chamber.

“We look forward to not only highlighting the significant impact Black businesses are making in this community but also feature an art and history exhibition and marketplace that pays tribute to Black business excellence throughout history,” said chamber president and CEO Camille Carter, in a in a statement announcing this year’s black-tie event.

The Madison Black Gala evening will include networking, dinner, dancing and an awards presentation to honor some of the community-voted top black businesses and leaders in the region.

Categories include Emerging Business, Community Leader, Lifetime Achievement, Young Entrepreneur and Innovator.

Ahead of the gala, the community is invited to the Monona Terrace to shop and support local Black vendors at the Black Wall Street marketplace. Attendees can also view a traveling exhibit of Black Wall Street brought temporarily to Madison in partnership with the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum.

Two keynote speakers will speak to the state of Black-owned businesses today including president and CEO of the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc., Mr. Ron Busby, Sr., and Ms. Opal Lee, an internationally renowned advocate, recognized for successfully spearheading the movement to make Juneteenth a federally recognized holiday.

The chamber president and CEO, Camille Carter joins The Morning Show Monday to speak to the anniversary and what the gala entails.

