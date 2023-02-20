Man wanted in Pennsylvania nabbed at Janesville hotel

The Janesville Police Department captured a suspect who was wanted in Pennsylvania early Monday morning.(WIFR)
By Nick Viviani
Feb. 20, 2023
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A man who is wanted in Pennsylvania is now behind bars in Rock Co. after being arrested at a Janesville hotel early Monday morning.

According to the Janesville Police Dept. statement, investigators were tipped last Thursday that the suspect, Darelle Coffey, was at a hotel in the Wisconsin city. Its statement noted Coffey has a violent criminal history that included arrests for attempted homicide, aggravated assault, burglary, stalking and more.

After determining Coffey was staying at the Motel 6, in the 3400 block of Milton Ave., the police department got a search warrant for one of the rooms, the report continues. The SWAT team was activated at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday and the guests staying in nearby rooms were asked to evacuate.

The JPD statement indicated crisis negotiators called Coffey and he surrendered around 1 a.m. without incident. Coffey, 32, was taken into custody on a felony probation warrant for allegedly absconding out of Pennsylvania.

