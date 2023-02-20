Memorial service set to honor late Lake Mills Fire Chief Todd Yandre

Lake Mills Fire Department Chief Todd Yandre
Lake Mills Fire Department Chief Todd Yandre(City of Lake Mills)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Visitation times and a memorial service for Lake Mills Fire Chief Todd Yandre, who died unexpectedly last week, are set for this weekend.

The City of Lake Mills stated that visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Saturday and noon-2 p.m. Sunday at the Lake Mills Elementary School gymnasium, which is located at 155 E. Pine Street. A memorial service will immediately follow Sunday’s visitation period.

According to his obituary, those who wish to watch the memorial service for Chief Yandre virtually can visit the Claussen Funeral Home Facebook Page or Lake Mills TV’s YouTube page.

Lake Mills Fire Department stated that Yandre’s death in the line of duty last week was unexpected and initial reports indicate the cause was a cardiac event. An autopsy is underway to confirm the cause.

The department detailed Yandre’s more than 41-year career, noting how he moved up in the ranks from volunteer firefighter to eventually being the leader of the department. He also worked as an adjunct instructor at Madison College, serving as a mentor for many aspiring firefighters. He also served on the Emergency Services Board of Madison College, and as a member of the Wisconsin Society of Fire Instructors.

Yandre was a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs and the Wisconsin State Fire Chiefs Association.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delavan-Darien Superintendent Jill Sorbie
Delavan-Darien superintendent on leave
Our southern counties have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning
First Alert Day: Thursday
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
Former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank dies of cancer
Heavy police presence on Schroeder Rd in Madison.
Man and dog dead after hit-and-run on Madison’s west side
World's Largest Puzzle
World’s largest puzzle built in Wisconsin is missing one piece

Latest News

Retired Rock County Sheriff’s Office K9 Sasha, formerly assigned to Sergeant Nathan DeBoer,...
Former Rock Co. K-9 dies after lymphoma diagnosis
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking people to report black bear den...
DNR urges public to report black bear den sightings to support study
One arrested after stolen truck crashes on the Beltline
Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard on the field before an NCAA football game between...
REPORT: Eagles interviewed Jim Leonhard for defensive coordinator