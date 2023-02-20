Memorial service set to honor late Lake Mills Fire Chief Todd Yandre

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Visitation times and a memorial service for Lake Mills Fire Chief Todd Yandre, who died unexpectedly last week, are set for this weekend.

The City of Lake Mills stated that visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Saturday and noon-2 p.m. Sunday at the Lake Mills Elementary School gymnasium, which is located at 155 E. Pine Street. A memorial service will immediately follow Sunday’s visitation period.

According to his obituary, those who wish to watch the memorial service for Chief Yandre virtually can visit the Claussen Funeral Home Facebook Page or Lake Mills TV’s YouTube page.

Lake Mills Fire Department stated that Yandre’s death in the line of duty last week was unexpected and initial reports indicate the cause was a cardiac event. An autopsy is underway to confirm the cause.

The department detailed Yandre’s more than 41-year career, noting how he moved up in the ranks from volunteer firefighter to eventually being the leader of the department. He also worked as an adjunct instructor at Madison College, serving as a mentor for many aspiring firefighters. He also served on the Emergency Services Board of Madison College, and as a member of the Wisconsin Society of Fire Instructors.

Yandre was a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs and the Wisconsin State Fire Chiefs Association.

